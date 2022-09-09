Liverpool FC Women Re-Acquire Charlotte Wardlaw On Loan

Transfer deadline day for the women’s leagues saw one more acquisition for Liverpool FC Women.

Charlotte Wardlaw, who had made 23 appearances last season under Matt Beard, has re-joined the Reds from Chelsea for another season long loan. The 19 year old right-back was released at the end of her loan spell last season back to Chelsea, but apparently loved Liverpool so much she wanted to come back.

“We’ve been monitoring Charlotte’s situation all summer and we’ve been speaking with Chelsea for some time,” Beard told the club website.

“Charlotte brings versatility to the squad as she can operate at right wing-back, centre-midfield and even in a back three for me last year.

“She’s a talented young player, fits in well with the group and knows how we play. It was a no-brainer to bring her back.”

Wardlaw herself has the ability to move from defense to midfield when needed as well, and even scored two goals last season for Liverpool in their charge to promotion. To say that she may be excited is probably an understatement.

“I’m so excited to be back. I love this club, I loved it last season, I love the girls and I love everything this club stands for,” Wardlaw said.

“The decision was so easy – I know how everything runs, I know the girls, I know Beardy and it feels like home here.

“To be able to continue this journey into the WSL is really special. I developed so much under Beardy and all the girls around me.”

Wardlaw will wear the number 8 shirt this season (whose openers have now been postponed to a later date) and is ready to build on what was her breakthrough season.

“It was massive. It was my first professional season, so I got to really experience what being a professional footballer is like and I don’t think there could’ve been a better place for me to develop and grow, and for my confidence to grow. I can’t wait to put that into action this season,” the defender continued.

“I know how Matt works, he’s direct, he’s straight – that’s how I like it. I want him to tell me what I need to do better, I want him to be honest, as he always is, and I know what he wants is always the best for us. I have massive trust in him.”