Liverpool Coach Charged With Violating FA Rules With Rude Gesture

John Achterberg, along with a member of Newcastle United’s head of performance, received fines from the Football Association for an interaction that occurred after the game. When Liverpool pulled out a last gasp victory against the Magpies last weekend, emotions boiled over, leading to a heated exchange in the resulting chaos.

The Liverpool Football Club head goalkeeping coach was caught on camera making a rude gesture towards the Newcastle United bench during the celebrations. He was angry over the team’s time wasting in the final moments of the game. Newcastle, on the other hand, felt aggrieved over the length of the stoppage time, which gave Liverpool the opportunity they needed to win.

Accordingly, both Achterberg and Daniel Hodges, the Newcastle staff member who also engaged in the inappropriate behavior, have been charged and fined by the FA.

A statement from the governing body clarifying the incident states, “Coaches from Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC have been charged with breaching FA rule E3 during their Premier League fixture on [Wednesday] August 31.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges in the 98th minute of that game was improper and that the Liverpool coach also used abusive and/or insulting gestures.”

Both men have until Thursday to appeal this decision.