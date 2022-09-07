Napoli vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

NAPOLI VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, September 7th |

Premier League | Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool start their Champions League campaign tonight with arguably their most difficult match. Napoli has not been happy hunting grounds for the Reds, indeed Liverpool have yet to record a single goal there, recording two defeats and a draw in three appearances since 2010. Bear in mind that the Liverpool squads that turned up in 2018 and 2019 were in the midst of their European and Premier League Championship campaigns.

This is all to say that Napoli away has been a challenge for even the best Liverpool squads of a generation, a mark which the current squad appear to be falling well short of. As such, any point will be a major boost to Liverpool’s Champions League ambitions. Considering the early season struggles, a result might be too much to ask for, but equally, it could be the thing this squad needs in order to get back to its winning ways.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Napoli vs. Liverpool

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Sony LIV (India); beIN Sports 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); 222 beIN Sports 3 (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

NAPOLI

LIVERPOOL

