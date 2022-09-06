Official: Liverpool Unveil Official 2022-23 Third Kit

Liverpool revealed their official third kit for the 2022-23 season over the weekend. The launch is in preparation for both the men’s European kickoff against Napoli on Wednesday and the women beginning their season over the coming weekend.

The kit is a green color described as “dark atomic teal and rio teal” with a red collar and trim. The design is meant to be reminiscent of the flags and signs seen on the Kop during European nights.

It's all in the details — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2022

The “siren red” looks more like orange to these old lady eyes, but that might be my laptop and not the kit itself. However, that might be for the best if only to avoid giving off Christmas vibes.

According to the club, they’d decided on an homage to the Champions League because, “The Club’s change kits have long been linked to European competitions and with the Champions League group stages back this week, LFC has taken the opportunity to salute the supporter tradition that’s a huge part of its rich European history and success.”

The kit is available for presale on the club’s official merch shop. They go live on September 12th.

What do you think? Will you be picking up this one to add to your collection?