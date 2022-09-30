Liverpool Unveils Partnership with Coca-Cola

Liverpool Football Club have announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola, according to the club’s official website.

This adds the drinks company to Liverpool’s existing list of big-name sponsors such as Nike, Standard Chartered, Axa, Expedia, Carlsberg, and EA Sports.

According to the official statement, Coca-Cola’s patronage will bring “magical matchday experiences, unique money-can’t-buy moments and limited-edition merchandise prizes” to fans of the mens’ and womens’ teams at Liverpool. This will include “incredible experiences and unique moments at home, at bars and restaurants and in the stadiums”, said the company’s marketing director, Michael Willeke.

Liverpool’s commercial director released a statement in praise of the beverage company, calling them “a like-minded brand”.

“We are delighted to have Coca-Cola join our family of official partners. We’re really excited to grow this partnership together and we extend a very warm welcome to Anfield to Coca-Cola”, he said.

“Liverpool FC and Coca-Cola are two iconic global brands working together to bring magical experiences and unique money-can’t-buy moments to fans.

“The ambition with all of our partnerships is to work with the most inspiring and innovative brands in the world and Coca-Cola fits this ambition in every way.”