Jordan Henderson Praises €150m-Rated Liverpool Target

Most viewers of England’s 3-3 draw against Germany in Monday’s Nation’s League clash would have made the astute observation that Jude Bellingham is the future of the Three Lions’ midfield.

The 19-year-old(!) put in a man of the match performance on the night, further cementing his status as a generational English talent and likely the subject of nine-figure transfer bids over the next few transfer windows.

The Mersysiders have arguably been linked with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder the longest, although that only counts for so much in the super club transfer wars.

One way Liverpool will be hoping to put a finger on the scale is through the youngster’s relationship with current Reds, including Jordan Henderson. The club captain is reported to have a strong friendship with Bellingham, developed through their time playing for the English national team together.

“I like Jude, I think he’s an amazing player,” said Henderson, speaking to the Mirror.

“He’s a fantastic professional and his mentality is really key for his development.

“I almost don’t want to big him up too much because he’s still a young lad!

“There will be a lot of pressure on him at a young age, but of course he’s a top, top player, and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play in Qatar.”

The 32-year-old has only just returned from a month-long hamstring injury, but made sure to join the England camp over the international break. He replaced Bellingham in added time of the Germany match, and the opportunity to chum it up with Europe’s most sought-after midfield talent likely didn’t hurt.

“It was nice to be back after a few weeks out,” Henderson continued.

“I had a good week’s training and then it was great to come on and get a few minutes against Germany.

“I’ll get some more training in this week and then I’ll be ready for the weekend.

“There are so many games to get in before the World Cup, so we’re going to need everybody fighting and fit for as long as possible as we try and get through this period. We need to try and get back to the results and the performances we’re capable of.”

Let’s all hope that a month hanging out with Bellingham in Qatar can help the Reds out come January.