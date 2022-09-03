Klopp Talk: It’s Not the Start to the Season That We Wanted

It’s difficult to identify exactly what’s gone wrong for the Reds so far this season. A campaign that many had expected to include a challenge for the league title has instead gotten off to disinterested start, as a 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby sees Jurgen Klopp’s men set to potentially fall as low as ninth in the table by the end of the matchday.

The goalkeepers for both sides were the stars, as even the returns of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota from suspension and injury respectively weren’t enough to break through even a struggling Everton side.

“The situation we’re in right now is not a dream,” manager Jurgen Klopp admitted in his post-match interview with BBC. “It’s good that players are coming back, but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner.”

The Reds were looking to capitalize off of the rout of Bournemouth last week and the gritty last-gasp victory over Newcastle a few days ago to build some momentum as the season kicks into high gear.

“We created a lot of chances and especially with the timing of our last goal [vs Newcastle], it feels like we lost two points,” Klopp continued.

“The best moments they had were from counter-attacks after we were in their box. Our positioning for the second ball wasn’t great.”

“It’s not the start we wanted. Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream, but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there.”

“If we get through these moments together, we have a chance to create better moments in the future.”

Those better moments might need to come around sooner rather than later, as the Reds take on Napoli Wednesday in their opening Champions League group stage game.