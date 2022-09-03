Everton vs Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

EVERTON VS LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, September 3 |

Premier League | Goodison Park

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubutv Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2t 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

EVERTON

Your starting XI to take on Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/0zh91Dm9MS — Everton (@Everton) September 3, 2022

LIVERPOOL

Our line-up for today’s Merseyside derby ✊ #EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2022

