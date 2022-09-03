 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everton vs Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Everton in the Merseyside derby with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

EVERTON VS LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, September 3 |
Premier League | Goodison Park
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Everton vs. Liverpool preview

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubutv Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2t 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

EVERTON

LIVERPOOL

