Everton vs Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

EVERTON VS LIVERPOOL
| Saturday, September 3 |
Premier League | Goodison Park
12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Full Match Preview: Everton vs. Liverpool preview
Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubutv Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2t 3 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
EVERTON
Your starting XI to take on Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/0zh91Dm9MS— Everton (@Everton) September 3, 2022
LIVERPOOL
Our line-up for today’s Merseyside derby ✊ #EVELIV— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2022
JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY
If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.
Loading comments...