Jordan Henderson Is Expecting A Fight Against Brighton

It feels like it’s been a really long time since we’ve seen the Liverpool men’s team play. After two matches were postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, and then another two weeks of international break it’s been... a lot. Thankfully that was apparently enough time for captain Jordan Henderson to recover from his hamstring injury, get back into form to make an appearance for England, and then get back into training with the Reds.

Now, the squad is preparing for their first match back, hopefully more rested and ready to go than the start of the season had shown. That all starts with hosting Adam Lallana’s Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield this weekend.

“This is a big game for us, definitely. It’ll be tough as well because Brighton are a very good side, as they’ve shown over the course of the start of the season,” Henderson said on Thursday.

“It is important, but it will be difficult, and we hope that the fans will be along with us on Saturday, as I’m sure they will be. Graham Potter did an amazing job there and they’ve got some great players, they’re a really good team and difficult to play against, as we’ve found out before in the past.

“They’ve now got a new manager, which normally would give them a lot of energy. Players will be right at it, I’m sure of that, so we need to make sure that we are as well.

“If we perform at the level that we can then hopefully it can be a good day for us.”

Henderson returned to training (with too much of a beard if you ask me) on Thursday, ready to prepare and contribute when the Reds host the Seagulls after his unexpected layoff through injury. Sure, it was only six minutes for England but that may just be enough to get our engine going again.

“It was nice to be back after a few weeks out. I had a good week’s training and then it was great to come on and get a few minutes against Germany,” the captain continued.

“I’ll get some more training in this week and then I’ll be ready for the weekend.

“There are so many games to get in before the World Cup, so we’re going to need everybody fighting and fit for as long as possible as we try to get through this period.

“We need to try to get back to the results and the performances we’re capable of.”