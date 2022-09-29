Ben Doak Named on Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List

Liverpool FC’s Ben Doak has been named in The Guardian’s Next Generation 2022 List. The list comprises 20 “first-year scholars”, players born between 1 September 2005 and 31 August 2006, from every Premier League club.

Doak became the second-youngest debutant in Celtic’s history when Ange Postecoglou handed him his first-team debut against Dundee United in January. Liverpool quickly came calling with a £600,000 compensation deal in March, and he’s been tearing it up with the Under-18s this season, with three goals and three assists in six appearances so far.

Doak’s a very direct player who loves to get on the ball and attack his man, is rapid and has a pretty good eye for goal. He recently nabbed a goal and an assist on his UEFA Youth League debut against Napoli and was also in action during the international break for the Scotland under-21s against Northern Ireland’s U-21 team. Seven minutes after coming on at the 31st-minute mark, Doak nabbed a goal.

⚽️ Ben Doak with his first goal for #SCO21s – our second of the afternoon.#YoungTeampic.twitter.com/a5Ih06VtOz — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 22, 2022

With that goal, Doak became the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Scotland U21s, having also established himself as the second-youngest appearance-maker behind Billy Gilmour. It’s still early days, but Doak is definitely a player to watch. Let’s hope he continues to kick on!