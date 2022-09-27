Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard Both Up For NWFA Manager of the Season

Both Jürgen Klopp and Matt Beard are in contention to win the Northwest Football Association Manager of the Year award. The award ceremony takes place on November 7th. Klopp guided Liverpool to the League Cup and FA Cup, as well as a Champions League final and title challenge. Matt Beard helped the women finally get promoted out of the WSL2 and back into the top flight.

Along with Klopp and Beard, other nominees include Dave Challinor from Stockport County, Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, and Leam Richardson from Wigan Athletic.

Other Liverpool nominees include Mohamed Salah for Best Premier League Player of the Season after scoring 23 goals last season and once again taking home the Golden Boot along with Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min.

The NWFA might in fact be mocking us by nominating the currently injured Leanne Kiernan for both Women’s Player of the Season and Women’s Rising Star of the Season. We get it, NWFA. She’s good. Fine.

Harvey Elliott rounds out the nominees in the men’s category for Rising Star of the Season after a successful season playing in the midfield for the Reds.