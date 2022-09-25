Liverpool FC Women vs. Everton: FA WSL 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL FC WOMEN VS EVERTON WOMEN

| Sunday, September 25th |

FA WSL | Anfield

6:45PM BST/1:45PM EST

The time has finally come - the return of the Merseyside Derby. After two long years away from the FA WSL, Liverpool Women have returned in a stunning fashion and are ready to revive this city’s rivalry on their end. The Reds won their opening match against Chelsea last weekend and are definitely eager to keep the momentum going against our neighbors. Leanne Kiernan and Shanice van de Sanden being injured are main concerns, but with Katie Stengel available and ready to make her mark on the FA WSL, this should be a worthwhile match. Did we mention it’s at Anfield? Oh yeah, it’s at Anfield too. (Here’s hoping those retirees didn’t screw up the pitch too much yesterday).

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); Optus Sport (Australia); Sportsnet World (Canada); Astro (Malaysia); SuperSport 3 Variety 3 (Nigeria); SuperSport Variety 4 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL FC WOMEN

Here’s how we line up for today’s Merseyside derby against Everton pic.twitter.com/ap0q367xi1 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) September 25, 2022

EVERTON WOMEN

