Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again

The Legends of the North friendly happened again this week at Anfield

By epicskyline
new
Liverpool v Manchester United: Legends of the North Photo by LFC Foundation/LFC Foundation via Getty Images

The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.

The starting line-up put out by manager Kenny Dalglish was:

For the Manchester United team, the starting line-up looked like this:

In true Liverpool fashion, the Reds went down a goal early through Dimitar Berbatov in only the 7th minute. They went into halftime still trailing, but pulled out a comeback from the restart.

Mark Gonzalez got the goal that put them level, fitting because the former player also scored a brace at Old Trafford as well.

The nail in the coffin for Manchester United came from Florent Sinama-Pongolle, the French player who tucked away Liverpool’s second.

The friendly match had all proceeds going to charity. The funds will be split between the LFC Foundation’s community initiatives, as well as Forever Reds, Cash for Kids and IntoUniversity.

Loading comments...

