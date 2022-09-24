Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again

The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.

The starting line-up put out by manager Kenny Dalglish was:

How LFC Legends line-up this afternoon to face Manchester United at Anfield — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 24, 2022

For the Manchester United team, the starting line-up looked like this:

In true Liverpool fashion, the Reds went down a goal early through Dimitar Berbatov in only the 7th minute. They went into halftime still trailing, but pulled out a comeback from the restart.

Mark Gonzalez got the goal that put them level, fitting because the former player also scored a brace at Old Trafford as well.

The Mark Gonzalez goal that brought LFC Legends level — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 24, 2022

The nail in the coffin for Manchester United came from Florent Sinama-Pongolle, the French player who tucked away Liverpool’s second.

The goal from @sinamapongolle4 that won it for LFC Legends pic.twitter.com/Dy3YwEdJ7y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 24, 2022

The friendly match had all proceeds going to charity. The funds will be split between the LFC Foundation’s community initiatives, as well as Forever Reds, Cash for Kids and IntoUniversity.