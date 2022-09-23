Liverpool Star Breaks into Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers

According to a new report from Sportico, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on the list of the top 10 highest paid footballers. The Egyptian is fifth on the list, which includes weekly wages as well as commercial endorsements.

Salah signed a new contract over the summer, which brought his weekly wage up to a reported £350,000+, earning him £18 million annually.

Endorsement deals with the likes of Vodaphone, Adidas, Uber and Pepsi, among others, will likely bring his annual earnings to a reported £34.8 million for the present season.

The full list is as follows:

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) Lionel Messi (PSG) Neymar (PSG) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)

It’s also notable that there’s quite a gap between the top four earners and Salah and below, with Neymar’s £80.3 million quite a distance above Salah’s estimated £35 million annually.