Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

By Mari Lewis
Leanne Kiernan of Liverpool inspects the pitch prior to the FA Women’s Super League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Prenton Park on September 18, 2022 in Birkenhead, England.
Photo by Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year.

The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were set to face either Scotland or Austria.

In her statement last Wednesday, Kiernan spoke to the fans: “Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”

