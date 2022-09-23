Leanne Kiernan Injury Update

Following up on early statements, manager Matt Beard confirmed that Leanne Kiernan’s ankle injury picked up against Chelsea will require surgery. She is expected to be out until early next year.

The Liverpool striker will thus also miss out on Ireland’s key World Cup play-off matches, as they were set to face either Scotland or Austria.

In her statement last Wednesday, Kiernan spoke to the fans: “Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”