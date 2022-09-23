New Mural for Jurgen Klopp Unveiled

A new mural of Jurgen Klopp was commissioned by BOSS Night, on Randolph Street in Liverpool near Anfield stadium. It was created by artist Hugh Whitaker.

The full gallery is available here.

The mural features a fist-pumping Klopp looking up at fans with a line from his fan song saying “y’know he said so”.

“It’s been fantastic to see the streets around the ground decorated over the past couple of years with murals, but we felt there was one person absent; Jürgen”, said Daniel Nicolson of BOSS Night.

Other murals done over the past few years have featured Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, and Mohamed Salah.

An earlier mural of Klopp can also be found on Jamaica Street in Liverpool, created by the artist Akse.

Speaking about their motivation for paying tribute to the manager, the Nicolson mentioned the interest he takes in their events.

“All of us at BOSS feel a connection on and off the pitch to Jürgen. He’s been to our events, he speaks highly of Jamie Webster, we know he enjoys watching all the videos from gigs. And, of course, for the wider fanbase as a whole he is revered”, he said.

“So we wanted to show appreciation to him on behalf of all Reds around the world.”