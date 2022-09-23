Chelsea Deadline Day Signing Admits He Almost Joined Liverpool

A midfield injury crisis at Liverpool in the early weeks of the season led to an uncharacteristic and well-documented dash for reinforcements at the close of the summer transfer window.

Deadline Day saw the Reds scrambling and securing the services of Juventus’ Arthur Melo on loan. However it has now been revealed that the Merseysiders had also been interested in his teammate, Denis Zakaria.

While it is unclear which player had been the priority for Liverpool, it became a moot point once the Swiss international ultimately found his way to Chelsea for his own season-long loan move.

“I heard that from my agent, but in the end it was Chelsea,” the 25-year-old said of Liverpool’s interest, as quoted by Blick.

“It all happened very quickly. I didn’t know a move to Chelsea was possible until six hours before the end of the transfer window.”

The midfielder only traded Borussia Mönchengladbach for Turin in January of this year but has not settled at the Old Lady, with form and injuries limiting his impact.

“I think I’ll be happier in England than in Turin. Difficult to say [what went wrong at Juventus].

“Maybe the style of football wasn’t mine. The team was a lot behind [and I] didn’t have that much space [on the pitch]. I’m a player who needs a lot of space for my runs. It might suit me better in England.”