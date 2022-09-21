Kenny Dalglish Is Happy to Get the Band Back Together

The second leg of the Legends of the North charity showdown takes place this weekend. Liverpool have a 3-1 lead in the tie after handing Manchester United Legends a home defeat last year.

Kenny Dalglish will be the manager, and his team will include the likes of Martin Skrtel, Xabi Alonso, and Maxi Rodriquez. In the dugout with him will be Ian Rush and John Aldridge. All of the proceeds for the event will support the LFC Foundation’s community projects.

Interviewed before the game, which is always a fun event, Dalglish said he looks forward to these reunions to catch up with old friends.

“It’s the same for the lads, they love getting together, meeting up and having the stories relayed from when they were playing and just to take part and go and have a kick of the ball,” Dalglish said. “The sad thing is sometimes you forget to look at the birth certificate before you come out, the movement’s not there as what it was before! But they really enjoy it and it’s great for them to get into it and play about.”

On what it feels like to come back and play at Anfield, King Kenny says that you can never forget playing for a club like Liverpool.

“I think once you’ve been attached to a football club like Liverpool, it’s always going to be quite close to your heart.” Though he may, of course, be a bit biased, Dalglish summed up the spirit of these annual friendlies nicely. “A lot of the boys are working elsewhere with other clubs, so when it’s an international break they get an opportunity to come along as well and just come to say, ‘Thanks for having us and thanks for your support.’”

The Legends of the North game will take place this Saturday at 3PM BST / 10AM EST.