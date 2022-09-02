Arthur is “100% Physically Well” As the New Liverpool Signing Looks to Make an Impact

He’s no Jude Bellingham but Liverpool have secured some midfield reinforcement in the form of a deadline day signing of Arthur Melo on loan.

The Juventus man will give Jurgen Klopp an option in an engine room short on numbers with the Reds’ midfield as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all find themselves on the physio’s table not even a month into the new season.

However, some Liverpool supporters will naturally wonder whether the new recruit is the best solution to an injury crisis, when the Brazilian possess a less than exemplary fitness record himself.

However, notable Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, who watched the 26-year-old a fair amount when he played for Barcelona, is adamant that Arthur is fit and ready for a new challenge.

“At Juventus it didn’t really work,” Balague said of the midfielder’s disappointing spell with the Italian giants.

“The system of [Max] Allegri and style of Allegri didn’t suit him, but he feels, now that he’s 100% physically well, that he could adapt to the Premier League quickly and that’s something we’ll have to see, because the pace of the Premier League is completely different to Serie A.

“He also reckons Klopp will understand his game much better than Allegri, so the player is really looking forward to coming to Liverpool.”

Having arrested their slide down the league table to start the season, the Reds will certainly be hoping that Arthur can inject some quality and creativity into a midfield that, save for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, have appeared short on ideas.

“A great addition,” Balague continued. “Unoriginal thinking from Liverpool to get him, but good addition to their midfield,” Balague added.

“My only concern is how long it will take him to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.”