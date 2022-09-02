Arthur Melo: “I Know What It Feels Like to Be in the Stadium With the Fans Behind Them”

In an uncharacteristic move, Liverpool made a deadline day signing, surprising everyone by bringing in 29-year-old Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

Melo, who will wear the #29 shirt formerly filled by Dominic Solanke, started his European journey at Barcelona and was with the Spanish team at Anfield in 2019 - you all know the match - before moving to Italy in 2020.

“I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream,” Melo told the club website upon his signing.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

The loan deal, which includes the option for a permanent move to the tune of roughly €37.5 million to be paid over two years, comes just as Jordan Henderson is expected to be out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury, in addition to all of the other midfield injuries we’re saddled with.

Melo himself, though, is just happy to be on the Red side of Anfield instead of the opposition, after his experience coming on as a substitute for Barcelona in 2019.

“Liverpool have a wonderful history in football,” the Brazilian added. “I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players. As I said before, it’s a dream to be here.”

It won’t be an entirely unfamiliar squad, either, as Melo has 22 international caps with Brazil and helped to lift the Copa America in 2019 beside Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino (not to mention the Lucas and Gremio connection). With the Champions League starting next week and a derby on the horizon, Melo has no time to waste in getting integrated with the squad.