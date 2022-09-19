 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool “Tracking” Youngster Nwaneri

Liverpool reportedly join other top clubs in following the debutante

By Mari Lewis
Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Brentford Community Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Brentford, England.
Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

According to The Times, Liverpool have joined the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in “tracking” Ethan Nwaneri.

Nwaneri made headlines last weekend by becoming the youngest ever player to feature in the Premier League, coming on in stoppage time for Arsenal in their win against Brentford.

Appearing in the top flight at 15 years, 181 days, Nwaneri beat out Sunderland’s Derek Forster by three days to put his name in the record books. While the youngster didn’t make a massive impact in the few minutes he was given, the fifteen-year-old shows a lot of promise.

The midfielder plays as a number 10, but is versatile. While simply tracking progress doesn’t necessarily mean anything, Liverpool have shown in recent windows that they’re interested in this younger age group as a part of succession planning.

