All 28 Liverpool Players Called Into International Duty

The pre-World Cup international break is upon us as teams that are planning on going to the World Cup get one last camp to take a look at their players. Between the first team and youth teams, Liverpool will have 28 players going away with their international teams this week.

Perhaps the most interesting call-up from a Liverpool perspective is Naby Keita is apparently going away with Guinea. Keita has been injured for most of the season and it is serious enough to leave him out of the Champions League squad registration, meaning he won’t be fit enough to play any of the group stage matches.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, and Diogo Jota are set to play international friendlies and UEFA Nations League matches in Europe.

Alisson, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino are spared a long flight to South America as Brazil is deciding to base their camp in Europe for their World Cup tune-up friendlies. Darwin Nunez is also sticking around on the continent.

Luis Diaz is not spared the same fortune as he has to travel to New Jersey and then California in the United States for friendlies with Colombia. That’s a long flight back to Liverpool.

The full list of internationals, including those called into youth camps, can be seen below.

Senior players: Alisson, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita (injured), Elliott, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Firmino

Youth levels and Liverpool loanees: Davies, Jaros, Mrozek, Van den Berg, Jonas, Bradley, Beck, Mabaya, Chambers, Balagizi, Clark, Frauendorf, Doak, Musialowski, Cannonier, Young