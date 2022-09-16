 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released

Liverpool drew Derby at home in the League Cup

Carabao Cup badge on a Leicester City shirt during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Stockport County and Leicester City at Edgeley Park on August 23, 2022 in Stockport, England.
Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield.

The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC.

The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester City v. Chelsea is the November 9th match that will be televised on Sky Sports, with Manchester United v. Aston Villa selected for television the following day. In the United States, the match will be screened on ESPN+. Consult LiveSoccerTV.com for more detailed listings.

Tickets will be released via Liverpoolfc.com in due course.

