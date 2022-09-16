EFL Cup Tie Confirmed: Date and Time for Liverpool v. Derby Released

Liverpool will face Derby County at 8:00 PM GMT/3:00 PM EST on November 9th 2022 at Anfield.

The Reds enter the Third Round proper of the competition that they won last season on penalties against Chelsea FC.

The Liverpool-Derby match was not selected to be televised in England — Manchester City v. Chelsea is the November 9th match that will be televised on Sky Sports, with Manchester United v. Aston Villa selected for television the following day. In the United States, the match will be screened on ESPN+. Consult LiveSoccerTV.com for more detailed listings.

Tickets will be released via Liverpoolfc.com in due course.