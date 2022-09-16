Ireland Manager Seeks to Mend Liverpool Rift Over Kelleher Injury

The first international break of the season looms but at least one Liverpool player is still recovering from the last round of pointless matches.

Reds keeper, Caoimhn Kelleher came into the Liverpool preseason hoping to cement his position behind Alisson Becker as the no. 2. Instead, the young Irishman was quickly sidelined due to a groin injury that Liverpool contend was not properly communicated to them by the Republic of Ireland medical staff. Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp went as far as to publicly criticize the national team’s handling of the issue.

“I’m sure we’re fine,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, when asked whether had plans to hold clear-the-air talks with the Liverpool boss. The topic had resurfaced after Kenny declined to select Kelleher for the upcoming matches.

“We’ve got great respect for Liverpool. I’m sure it’s not an issue.”

“We have no medical notes on Caoimhín from that camp,” Kenny added. “There’s no medical notes. If he did tweak something, we weren’t aware of it.

“He played terrifically well in the game but it’s just one of those things. We’ll all move on.

“He got injured in training when he went back. He’s nearly back. It’s unfortunate for Caoimhín.”

Meanwhile, the Reds have been without the promising young talent, who had been looking to build on a solid 2021-22 campaign that included penalty shootout heroics to win the League Cup.

However, Kenny did r