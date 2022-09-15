Four Youngsters Included in Liverpool’s PL Squad

Liverpool FC’s squad for the Premier League has been finalised, with 23 out 25 players submitted. Liverpool, of course, has a ton of under-21 players who don’t have to be registered to play, which may explain the vacancies. This will also allow Liverpool to bring in another player in the winter transfer window, possibly two if one is homegrown and the club feels like lighting money on fire in a January transfer for an English player.

However, the four youngsters included in the squad may figure in the coaching staff’s plans more prominently. They are Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers, and Harvey Davies.

Bajcetic’s inclusion is no surprise. He’s poised on the ball and seems tactically switched on for a 17-year-old, he also has the potential to grow into a very large man still. Bajcetic has been spoken highly of since the preseason tour and has already made a substitute appearance against Bournemouth. Despite Liverpool’s midfield crisis, the coaching staff has been careful not to throw him into the fire.

Bobby Clark also came on for a quick cameo against the Cherries. He hasn’t been at the club long, having only joined Liverpool from Newcastle United last year. The 17-year-old scored 13 goals in 23 matches for the Liverpool Under-18s last year, and was also involved with the preseason tour of Asia this year.

Luke Chambers was another player who impressed on Liverpool’s trip to Thailand and Singapore. A left-back who can also play at centre-half, Chambers has versatility and also happens to take spot kicks, registering seven goals and two assists for the U-18s side in the Premier League U18s last season. He was also a member of England’s U19 European Championship winning team.

Harvey Davies rounds up the yute lineup. He should be the fourth-choice keeper, and god forbid he ever be called into action, but he has the spot with Marcelo Pitaluga away on loan at Macclesfield. Davies, is a scouser and has been with the club since he was nine years old! He played a big part in that U18 squad that made it to the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2021 and was also involved in Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Southeast Asia.