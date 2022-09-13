Liverpool vs. Ajax: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS AJAX

| Tuesday, September 13th |

Champions League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

You might be dead inside if a Champions League showdown with Ajax doesn’t set off some deep-seeded feelings of football romanticism. I mean, you might be dead inside anyway because of (gestures vaguely at everything), but this match should be a welcome respite from (gestures again).

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Ajax

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount + (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Sony Six (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport Maximo 2 (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Maximo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

AJAX

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

