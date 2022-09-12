Newcastle Sign Former Liverpool Keeper

Newcastle United have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short team deal, per reports today.

Karius will be on Newcastle’s books at least through January 2023. As such, the signing can perhaps be viewed as extra insurance in terms of depth between the present time and the winter window.

Karius, 29, has been without a club, and comes to Newcastle following the ankle ligament injury to backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Darlow will be out until at least November, though Karius may perhaps hope to use his time with the club to convince Eddie Howe to activate the option to keep him at Newcastle for a longer time.

Karius made headlines through two errors in Liverpool’s Champions League loss against Real Madrid back in 2018, though he was diagnosed with a concussion five days following the final. He has since been limited to loan spells in Turkey and Germany.