Klopp Talk: We Played a Really Bad Game

A 2-2 draw against Fulham is probably not the start to the season we all had in mind but it’s the season’s start we’ve got in front of us. After a lackluster first half, Darwin Nunez gave the Reds a bit of pep and the team managed to walk away from Craven Cottage with a single point. For the boss, everything went wrong from the beginning.

“So, we started actually exactly the opposite way that we wanted – first pass outside Robbo, Robbo passed the ball back, it’s just a little sign,” he told the club’s website after the game ended. “Nothing happened there but we said we have to break lines and what we did, we played into their hands.”

“You really want to know [how frustrating the game was] on a scale of one to 10?” he added. “Twelve. Very. First of all, I have said it a couple of times, I feel much more responsible for defeats than if you win, and that’s unfortunately my nature. The performance was a defeat – the result is not a defeat but the performance was a defeat and that’s why we have to figure out what happened.”

“That’s not us today, it was not us today. I don’t want to take anything away from Fulham, they did really well, but to be 100 per cent honest, we were in front of the goal and should’ve scored, so that’s the truth as well. We played a really bad game and get a point, so that’s all a truth as well. But playing the way we played is not how we should play and that’s why my frustration about that is pretty high.”

Liverpool are obviously not the only team with a rough start to the season. The team have a week to figure out what exactly went wrong before they take on Crystal Palace on August 15th.