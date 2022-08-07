Loan Watch: Leighton Clarkson Scores In First Match With Aberdeen

Mere hours after Leighton Clarkson’s loan move to Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen was confirmed, the 20-year-old midfielder found himself both in the action and on the scoresheet.

Clarkson came on as an unexpected sub, coming on in the 12th minute for Hayden Coulson. And Clarkson apparently wasn’t satisfied with just getting a few first team minutes. Instead the Liverpool academy product made his presence known with a thunderbolt of a strike from outside of the box at the stroke of halftime.

Everyone was caught off guard by the goal, including Aberdeen’s own media team, who hadn’t yet had time to create a graphic for Clarkson.

Ohhhhh what a goal from Leighton Clarkson!!



(We didn't have time to make him a goal graphic)#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/3abbR8jA6K — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 6, 2022

Aberdeen would go on to defeat 10-man St. Mirren 4-1, picking up their first win of the season in the process.

A goal in your first appearance with a club is never a bad thing, especially for a midfielder who wasn’t even expected to play. And it’s fair to say that this loan spell is already going better than his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, which was terminated mid-season by mutual consent.

Hopefully this isn’t the last we’ve heard of Clarkson as he beds in with his new club.