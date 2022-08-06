Fulham vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

FULHAM VS. LIVERPOOL

| Saturday, August 6 |

Premier League | Craven Cottage

12:30PM BST/7:30AM EST

Welcome back to Liverpool in the Premier League. Take a deep breath, grab a coffee or a beer and get ready to jump back into the fray. Liverpool start their campaign in Craven Cottage against Fulham in the early kick-off today.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro Go (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

FULHAM

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

