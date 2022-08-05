Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Fulham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to London to kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season against newly promoted Fulham in a game the Reds will be expected to win if they’re to set in an early marker in their expected battle with sportswashers Manchester City and stay ahead of a chasing pack—including Arsenal, who impressed in the league opener on Friday against top half hopefuls Crystal Palace—that has spent big over the summer and will be looking to reel in the Reds and Citizens.

For Fulham, the good feelings that come along with promotion may not last very long, and few are expecting much from a side that often dominated the Championship last season with slick football but that most assume will be overmatched most weeks in the top flight to survive, but any kind of a result against the Reds on Saturday at Craven Cottage could change the story around them. Stick with The Liverpool Offside for full coverage of the first match of the new Premier League season.