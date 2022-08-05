Your Transfer Rumor is Bullshit: Barcelona Want Trent Alexander-Arnold for £67m

Oh boy, where do we even start with this one?

FC Barcelona. Més que un club. A storied footballing institution that brought the likes of Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho and Leo Messi to the world on the grandest of stages.

How the turn tables.

Half a billion euros in the red and saddled with over €1.3b of debt, the Spanish giants have resorted to pawning their financial future to feed their addiction at the transfer market slot machines.

€150m in fees have somehow been found to buy the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Robert Lewandowksi, and way too many others so far this summer, including—if a Spanish outlet named Futbol Total is to believed—Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as next on their depraved wish list.

The report states that Barcelona are looking to spend €80m (£67m) to bolster the right side of their defense following the departure of 39-year-old Dani Alves for Liga MX club UNAM.

The Catalans missed out on their first choice in Chelsea’s César Azpilicueta, who recently extended his stay in London after running his contract down, while their sole specialist option in Sergiño Dest is reportedly set for a move to Manchester United.

All of which naturally leads to Alexander-Arnold, Mr. Corner Taken Quickly himself, joining the mess that is Barcelona.

Look, we know this rumor is dubious at best. However, we here at TLO Towers would have at least liked to have seen more respectable numbers used in this bullshit report.

Trent to Barcelona for £200m. Now that’s a headline.