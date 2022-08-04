 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harry Wilson To Miss Season Opener Against Liverpool

The former Liverpool U23 captain will not be lining up against the Reds on Saturday.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
Fulham v SL Benfica - Trofeu do Algarve Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Former Liverpool FC Under-23s captain Harry Wilson is unlikely to feature when Liverpool take to the pitch against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The ex-Red missed Fulham’s final pre-season fixture over the weekend – a 1-1 draw with Villarreal. Fulham manager Marco Silva had this to say over the weekend:

“Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah are both injured. We’re waiting on the medical staff but it doesn’t look good. Harry’s injury is in his knee but we’ll wait for the medical staff.”

Harry Wilson left Liverpool last summer in a £12 million deal to Fulham. He departed Anfield after 16 years at the club, having first played for the club as a member of the U9s squad.

For Liverpool, it means that Fulham will be without one of their crucial set-piece and attacking threats, and the task on Saturday should be slightly more straightforward. Up the Reds.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside