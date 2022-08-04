Harry Wilson To Miss Season Opener Against Liverpool

Former Liverpool FC Under-23s captain Harry Wilson is unlikely to feature when Liverpool take to the pitch against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The ex-Red missed Fulham’s final pre-season fixture over the weekend – a 1-1 draw with Villarreal. Fulham manager Marco Silva had this to say over the weekend:

“Harry Wilson and Nathaniel Chalobah are both injured. We’re waiting on the medical staff but it doesn’t look good. Harry’s injury is in his knee but we’ll wait for the medical staff.”

Harry Wilson left Liverpool last summer in a £12 million deal to Fulham. He departed Anfield after 16 years at the club, having first played for the club as a member of the U9s squad.

For Liverpool, it means that Fulham will be without one of their crucial set-piece and attacking threats, and the task on Saturday should be slightly more straightforward. Up the Reds.