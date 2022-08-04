Video: Liverpool Men Play ‘Pass The Phone’ On Media Day

Is this an indicator of a slow news day? Maybe, sure.

Is it a silly little break from the terrors of the world right now? Absolutely.

While they were all doing their photos and videos for the upcoming season - capturing celebration faces and game day intimidations - the social media admin for the club decided to play a little game with the squad members. It quickly made the rounds on Twitter and honestly, I’ve already watched it at least five times already.

“I’m passing the phone to…” pic.twitter.com/nqwUXB21Zj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2022

(The ending gets me every time).

Knowing that Joe Gomez is the nicest guy on the squad may be my favorite thing, but also that Trent thinks little Fabio Carvalho is the spitting image of Bruno Mars (after being called the worst at Uno).

And then a player like Thiago (the PROFESSOR of the team) calling our Roberto Firmino the most skillful player? Perfection.

I think I’m going to watch it a couple more times just for the giggles.