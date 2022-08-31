Liverpool 2, Newcastle United 1 - Match Recap: Magpies Waste Enough Time For Reds Winner

Liverpool 1 - 1 Newcastle United

Liverpool: Firmino 61’, Carvalho 90+8’

Newcastle: Isak 38’,

Pre-Match

Jurgen Klopp has decided to go with the same exact Liverpool starting lineup that won 9-0 just a few days ago. The manager is bolstered by having the addition of Joel Matip and Curtis Jones as substitutes. Newcastle United are without key players in Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes, but they did get some news today that Alexander Isak’s work permit was granted by the government, so he lines up at striker.

First Half

Newcastle won the toss pre-match and forced Liverpool to kickoff towards the Kop in the first half. Newcastle’s plan was apparent: do not let Liverpool get into a rhythm. Every restart was delayed or taken slowly, lot’s of players going down easily. Aided by a referee who wasn’t interested in hurrying them up. Liverpool’s biggest chance of the half came in the 34th minute when Alisson found Harvey Elliott on the break. After a bit of possession Roberto Firmino found Luis Diaz who was able to round the keeper but not put a shot on frame.

It’s more of the same from Liverpool, however, because Newcastle take the 1-0 lead in the 38th minute. Isak finds the back of the net against the run of play after a sloppy play from Jordan Henderson. Liverpool have conceded the first goal in eight of the last nine Premier League matches.

Second Half

The second half started with a lack of urgency from Liverpool. Things got dicey in the 55th minute when Liverpool had a penalty shout following a corner kick, but Newcastle marched up the field on a counter attack. Thankfully Isak was offside.

Liverpool’s first attempt on target came in the 60th minute when Salah was in behind and laid it off to Elliott. Their equalizer came in the 61st minute after Salah found Roberto Firmino on a layoff in the box. That goal seems to have awoken the crowd and the team

A triple change in the 71st minute brought James Milner, Kostas Tsmikas, and Fabio Carvalho into the game for Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, and Andy Robertson.

All hope felt lost when Liverpool were awarded a corner kick in the 98th minute but Carvalho clearly had other ideas! The ball bounced around the box and he fired it home. Newcastle wasted just enough time for Liverpool to find a winner.

Final Thoughts

Liverpool beat a team 9-0 on Saturday after scoring in the first three minutes. Any of those goals would’ve made this one a bit less interesting. There were worries throughout of course, but three points is on the board.