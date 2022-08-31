Liverpool vs. Newcastle: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS NEWCASTLE

| Wednesday, August 31st |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool hope to follow up their historic 9-0 win against Bournemouth with, I don’t know, another win of literally any variety. After all, the 9 goals scored last time out do little to alleviate the dropped points in the first 3 matches. Anyway, beat the Sportswashers, please. Preferably not in heart-attack inducing fashion. And try not conceding first again? Good? Good.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Television: BT Sport 1 (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fuboTV (Canada); Star Sports Select 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 222 Hub Premier 2 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

NEWCASTLE

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

