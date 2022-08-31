Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks Mo Salah and LFC Fandom

Steve Kerr, of played with Michael Jordan and coached Steph Curry fame, recently visited the AXA Training Centre at Kirkby. His presence was appreciated by one Mo Salah, who seemed quite excitedly about it on his Instagram.

The Golden State Warriors coach spoke to Liverpool FC’s official website and talked about becoming a fan of the club and football:

“I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago and I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him. I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school.” “I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said, ‘That’s my guy!’ I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool I said, ‘OK, that’s my team!’ So, I’ve been a Liverpool fan ever since.”

Yeah, I know. Great guy, that Mo Salah. He spoke on the similarities between the two games as well:

“I’ve gotten to meet some of the coaches. I met with Jürgen Klopp the other day in Liverpool, which was a great thrill. Watching the game, it’s very similar in terms of concepts.” “Even though there’s 11 players in soccer and only five in basketball, it’s still very much a game about three people – whoever has the ball and whoever is closest to that player – and being able to pass and move in small triangles across the court or the pitch; trying to beat your man and beat the defender with cutting and spacing, it’s all very similar.” “I’m still trying to learn more about soccer – I’m not an expert – but I enjoy watching it, and I feel like I’m always learning something.”

Happy to have you on board, Steve! YNWA.