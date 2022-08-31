 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Owen Beck Cuts Portugal Loan Short, Could Head to Bolton

He would join Conor Bradley, who is already on loan to Bolton for the season.

By dxtehsecks
Wales U21 v Gibraltar U21 - UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Liverpool FC’s young left-back Owen Beck is set to be recalled from his loan at Famalicão. Per the Liverpool ECHO’s Keifer MacDonald, the Welsh Under-21 international looks likely to join another Liverpool prospect, Conor Bradley, at Bolton Wanderers in League One.

There is reported interest from other clubs, but the deal should go ahead tomorrow.

This probably isn’t too surprising a development as Beck has mostly been an unused substitute at Famalicão so far. On the other hand, Conor Bradley has really taken to life at Bolton and has made a flying start with two goals and an assist in his first three games.

Let’s hope both Owen and Conor kick on at Bolton. Bradley has praised the attacking, free-flowing, play-out-the-back style of play at the club as a reason why he headed there, so fingers crossed that same environment and an uptick in playing time does similar good things to Beck.

