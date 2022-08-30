 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stars Beginning to Align For Legends of the North Charity Match

The match will once again be against Manchester United Legends.

By epicskyline
Previews - UEFA Europa League Final Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The September international break brings with it frustration, impatience, and potential injuries. However, it also often offers fans a chance to get nostalgic watching older, slower versions of their favorite players coming together on the pitch for a good cause.

In May, the Liverpool Legends beat the Manchester United Legends 3-1. The second leg is coming to Anfield, and the team who will be representing the Reds is slowly coming together.

Martin Skrtel is confirmed. Not that I wish the defender a head wound, but it will be a little disappointed if he doesn’t end the match with a bandage mummy-wrapped around his head for old time’s sake.

Other players who will be there include Fabio Aurelio, Momo Sissoko, and Xabi Alonso. The team will be managed by Kenny Dalglish.

All proceeds for the game will be split between the club’s official LFC Foundation as well as Forever Reds, which is the official former players’ association.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24th at 3PM BST / 10AM EST.

