Republic of Ireland Manager Disputes Klopp’s Claims Regarding Caoimhín Kelleher Injury

Four days ago, Jürgen Klopp gave his customary injury report, updating the public on the fitness of the squad. When asked about Caoimhín Kelleher, Klopp said that the Republic of Ireland keeper was injured in June was on international duty. Stephen Kenny, the Republic of Ireland manager has come out and disputed that claim, saying that he was unaware of any injury.

“Caoimh felt something after the international game and everybody, the medical department there, told him it’s fine and it will be good after holiday,” said Klopp. “He came back and first training, [he] felt it again. We checked it and it was not good.”

Kenny said that the statement confused him and countered back denying this version of events.

“It caught us by surprise I must say,” admitted Kenny. “I actually wasn’t aware that he was injured, to be honest with you. If he had of been injured, he would have been out of training or not training. I’d have comfortably played Mark Travers because he really excelled in the training camp and it looks like he has come up a notch again.

Regardless of how or when it happened, Kelleher will remain out of contention for the next two to three weeks.