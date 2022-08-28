Harvey Elliott Reflects On Emotional First Premier League Goal

Harvey Elliott has looked like a star in the making from the moment he first pulled on a Liverpool shirt. He had a very promising start last year before an ugly ankle injury derailed his season after just three matches. Thankfully, he is now back to full fitness and showing no signs that the injury slowed his progress.

He has been excellent so far this season, even in some poor team performances, and that excellence finally translated to his first Premier League goal in yesterday’s 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield. Elliott latched onto a Roberto Firmino lay-off and curled a beauty into the net to give the Reds a 2-0 in the sixth minute.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Elliott described what was going through his mind just before striking the ball and after he saw it beat the goalkeeper.

“Just shoot,” Elliott said when asked what he was thinking just before he took his shot. “I’ve had a few chances here and there, especially in the Palace game, but luckily today the ball hit the back of the net. It was just a great feeling to score at Anfield – not just any goal but a goal like that, it’s always worth the hard work. To hear the crowd roar, for me personally, it’s great, and hopefully many more to come.”

Shortly after Elliott scored and celebrated with a knee slide, he was overcome with emotion as his teammates gathered round to celebrate with him. It was more than just a young player scoring his first PL goal for his boyhood club though. Elliott was feeling the weight of the recent loss of his grandmother as he celebrated.

“Yeah, my nan passed away a few days ago, so just for her really and the three points,” the 19-year-old said when asked about his emotional response while describing the goal during the interview.

It’s been well documented how supportive and excited Elliott’s family has been since he joined LFC at 16, so to see him net his first Premier League goal, knowing they are in the midst of grief at the loss of his grandmother, is enough to bring a tear to anyone’s eye. It’s likely to be the first of many for the boyhood Red, but it will almost certainly go down as one of the most memorable.