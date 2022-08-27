A Few Liverpool Goalscorers Speak On Bournemouth Demolition

Liverpool set their Premier League record for goals scored, putting nine past Bournemouth to put talks of a crisis to rest.

In an unfamiliar position in the bottom half of the league table following their loss to Manchester United on Monday, the Reds came into today's match with something to prove.

The hosts were at it from minute one, harrying the Cherries until Luis Diaz opened the scoring before some fans had even managed to find their seats.

90 minutes then saw braces from the Colombian and Roberto Firmino, peppered in between goals from Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, an own goal from Chris Mepham and two special Premier League account-opening strikes for Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Alexander-Arnold was one who had come in for criticism due to uninspired form to start the season, but put in a special performance with a wonder goal to make it 3-0

"It was very special out there today," the full back said speaking to BBC after the game.

"We took our chances today. We started really well. That’s what we needed to do after Monday. Our aim was to come out of the blocks. We played on the atmosphere here today. We were on the front foot from the first kick."

Elliott was another who treasured the record-setting performance to answer the critics:

"To score at Anfield was a dream of mine as a kid," the teenager admitted.

"With a lot of pressure on us, it was a massive relief. Five goals was the perfect first half."

New boy Carvalho was more than happy to rub the salt in the wound when he came in for Elliott late on, scoring the 8th with a wonder volley:

"You can see from my celebration I didn’t really know what to do," the ex-Fulham man said.

"I just jumped and I was just happy, celebrating. I just wanted to give the fans something back because they have helped so much since I’ve joined, they’ve shown so much love."

Bournemouth were most certainly accommodating, putting up little fight after a five goal first half (one can only imagine what Scott Parker must have done to the powers-that-be to merit having drawn Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal to start the season).

Nevertheless, it was the perfect result to help Jurgen Klopp's side regain their confidence and halt any talks of a crisis.

"We had a point to prove after three disappointing games, Alexander-Arnold continued.

"But the main thing was to come out and win."

"We did it in fantastic fashion."