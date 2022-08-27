Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Demolition Of Bournemouth

That. Was. Awesome. Less than a week after an abject performance against Manchester United, the Reds got their first win of the season over the hapless Cherries. Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side showed they still have plenty of fight left in them, with outstanding performances across the board.

Let’s take a look at some of the winners and losers from today’s match.

Winners

Bobby Dazzler

Wow. Just wow. Two goals and three assists in just 69 minutes of action (nice) after pretty much everyone declared Roberto Firmino was washed up is one hell of a response. The second goal on the day was Firmino’s 100th for the club. It’s so good to see such a fantastic servant to the club like Bobby hit the century mark!

Beyond the goal contributions, it was a classic Bobby display of popping up all over the field, pulling defenders out of shape. He combined well when he got on the ball, and also did his usual dirty work on the defensive side of the ball.

Liverpool goal . for Robert Firmino



And best of all, it was no look pic.twitter.com/2zycffC35C — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) August 27, 2022

Star(let) Power

Youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho put on a show. Elliott was only on the field for the first half, but what a half it was. He was fantastic on the ball, showcasing his sensational vision and passing. He also opened his Premier League goal account with an incredible left-footed strike from just outside the box.

Harvey Elliot at HT

-1 big chance created

- 1 beautiful goal

- Most threatening ball progressor

- Most dribbles completed

He's just special #LFC pic.twitter.com/SAbUIs6JBk — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) August 27, 2022

Elliott was replaced by Fabio Carvalho at the half (hopefully just for minutes management rather than a knock). The newer of the two former Fulham starlets stepped right in and was involved all over the field. Carvalho showcased his versatility, starting on the right side of midfield before moving to the left of the front three. He scored his first Premier League goal as well, volleying in from midway inside the box.

These two players have been the consistent bright spots through the early stages of the campaign. The future really is now.

Fullback Production

Liverpool’s fullbacks contributed one goal and three assists for the game. After looking terrible against Manchester United, Trent Alexander-Arnold was back at his best against Bournemouth. The exclamation point on his performance was an absolute rocket from outside the box for his first goal of the season. He also caused an own goal with a fantastic cross.

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Bournemouth



87% Pass accuracy

9/15 Accurate long passes

6/11 Crosses completed

3 Chances created

1/1 Shot on target

1 Goal

2/2 Tackles won

2/2 Duels won

2 Interceptions

12 Recoveries



For the TAA brand of playmaking, this was an insane performance. pic.twitter.com/F6yY84TEjQ — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 27, 2022

Over on the left side, Andy Robertson started the game an absolute bundle of energy. The Scotsman popped up in the box several times, and did a much better job combining with Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino. Robbo assisted the fifth goal with his corner kick. He was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas in the 69th minute, and the Greek fullback got right into the action. He assisted the last two goals to Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz

The Colombian winger opened and closed the scoring with a brace of headed goals. Shades of Diogo Jota, that.

Losers

Scott Parker: Dress like a fash and get the snot kicked out of you, them’s the rules.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool scored nine goals, and Salah was not on the score sheet for any of them. Now that’s a bit of a shocker. Mo missed two absolute sitters along the way, and will be kicking himself for not getting in amongst the goals.

Dissecting the Narrative

The results have been less than good to start the season, with two draws in the first two games before an absolute disaster-class of a showing against Manchester United. There were a lot of questions heading into today’s match as to whether the side that competed for a quadruple last year might just be past it.

The Reds came out and did their best to dispel that notion. Liverpool kept their foot on the pedal all match long, showing a killer instinct to finish off seemingly every error by Bournemouth. There was no drop off in intensity from the starters as every single sub that came on, all the way down to Bobby Clark, showed aggression and intent on and off the ball.

Let’s hope this win jumpstarts the rest of the season.

What Happens Next

No time for Liverpool to rest on their laurels as it is right into fixture congestion for Jürgen Klopp’s side. They will look to build on the momentum of their massive win today as they host Newcastle on Wednesday, with the potential of some injured players being back in the mix. They will then take on Everton in the Merseyside Derby next Saturday.