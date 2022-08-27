Liverpool 9, Bournemouth 0: Man Of The Match

Talk about a turnaround. After failing to win their first three games, Liverpool took their frustrations out on newly promoted Bournemouth. The Reds scored early and often, with sensational Roberto Firmino putting in one of the most ridiculous performances ever. The Brazilian forward scored two goals and assisted three others in just 69 minutes of work. Luis Diaz opened and closed the scoring with a brace of headers. Harvey Elliott was only on the pitch for the first half, but he was central to many of Liverpool’s moves, and scored on a sensational strike from distance for his first ever Premier League goal. His replacement, Fabio Carvalho, was sensational in the second half and also opened his Premier League account with a great volleyed strike. Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored a worldie from distance.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

