A Look At Liverpool’s Champions League Fixture List

On Thursday night, when UEFA decided they just couldn’t possibly stall any longer for more last-minute bribes to come in, Liverpool discovered it’s Champions League Group Stage fate, drawing two opponents who are becoming regular group stage foes in Ajax and Napoli, as well as Glasgow Rangers.

This morning, UEFA also released the full fixture list.

The Reds start their European campaign with arguably their most difficult fixture, Napoli away. Indeed, the only two times the Reds have traveled to Napoli, they left with no points and no goals, 1-0 in 2018 and 2-0 in 2019. If the Reds can get anything out of that first fixture, the rest of the schedule should be much more straight forward.

But most notable, for those of us who haven’t completely given up on the league, will be the where the Champions League fixtures fall in relation to the league matches.

Matchday two, at home to Ajax, takes place between Wolves on Saturday and away to Chelsea the following Sunday. The gap to Chelsea is forgiving, even if the opponent is less so.

We see the same dynamic in the next match, traveling to Arsenal following a home fixture against Rangers, again with a similar Tuesday to Sunday gap.

After we travel to Glasgow for Matchday 4, Liverpool host Manchester City. Rangers away might not be easy, but equally it should allow us some rotation head of the big clash with City.

Our match with Leeds, currently scheduled for Sunday, October 30th, will likely need to be moved to the Saturday, to accommodate the following Tuesday’s match, hosting Napoli. And following the last Group Stage match, the Reds travel to Spurs.