Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. BOURNEMOUTH
| Saturday, August 27th |
Premier League | Anfield
3PM GMT/10AM EST
Hopefully the fourth time will be the charm for Liverpool to earn their first win of the season. They welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
BOURNEMOUTH
Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff
