Liverpool Injury News: Who is Closer to Returning?

Liverpool have been hit with injuries already this season. When will players be back?

By Mari Lewis
Diogo Jota of Liverpool FC signs a new long-term contract at AXA Training Centre on August 1, 2022 in Kirkby, England. &nbsp;
Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Adressing the press ahead of Liverpool’s Saturday afternoon match against newly-promoted Bournemouth, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp tempered expectations by noting that no players are fit enough to make their return against the Cherries.

Klopp did note, however, that Curtis Jones, Thiago, and Joël Matip are “not far away” from returning to training, which is good news as the space between games begins to narrow soon enough.

Diogo Jota is “getting closer” to a return, though it wasn’t fully clear whether the Liverpool manager was referring to a slow return to training or a return to playing fitness. Caoimhín Kelleher is expected back in training next week, with the implication being that he would be joining most of the above-listed in that regard.

Darwin Núñez will be suspended for Saturday’s match against Bournemouth and the following home outing against Newcastle, returning to contention against Everton at Goodison Park on September 3rd.

Naby Keïta is a mysterious one, as Klopp mentioned only that he will not be ready for the weekend, it’s a muscle [issue] and it’s not 100% clear. We will see.Given that Klopp did not deny that the club might not be done in the transfer market, Keïta’s continued absence through multiple issues — and separation in the manager’s comments from the other injured players — is certainly interesting.

