Luis Diaz Express “Pride” Playing with Mohamed Salah

It has been less than an ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with two points from three games leaving them in a position they are not accustomed to under Jurgen Klopp: the bottom half of the Premier League table.

However, while a combination of injuries and lack of form would set most sides back, Reds supporters will remember that this squad full of strong characters and “mentality monsters” have overcome greater adversity before.

It is that experience that some of the newer players in the squad will have an opportunity to learn from firsthand as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to overcome their wobbly start.

Winger Luis Diaz, having only joined from Porto in January, is one such new arrival marveled at seeing that extreme professionalism displayed by players like Mohamed Salah every day in training:

“It’s stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo,” Diaz said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I’ve seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments and I’d like to say I’m proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a team-mate of his. It’s really something special.

“Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person.

“He’s a great guy and there’s a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact.”

The Colombian international opened his account for the season in last week’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. With his side already down to 10 men following Darwin Nunez’s straight red card, it was only Diaz’s mazy dribble and long-range goal that rescued a point against the Londoners.

“I’d like to give thanks to God that I scored that goal,” Diaz said of his first strike of the season.

“It helped us to get that big point, a very important point for us, so I was thrilled to score that.

“I think it’s important I make myself available to receive these opportunities to go on and score. The fans, I’ve felt from the very outset there’s this strong passion, respect and love for me.

“I felt it straight away. I can feel they are the greatest fans out there.”

With the Reds searching for inspiration to correct the early misfires, Liverpool supporters will hope that some of that Mo Salah debut season magic rubs off on Diaz post haste.