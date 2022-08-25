Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul.

The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.

Pot 1 consists of: AC Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, and Manchester City (who we can’t play against anyway).

Pot 3 contains: Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Napoli, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Sporting CP

Lastly, pot 4 includes: Celtic, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Rangers, and Viktoria Plzen.

So get your predictions in now, because it looks like a fairly mixed bag. Even this writer can’t predict who she would like more or less, although the thought of facing Real Madrid again in the group stages gives her anxiety tummy.