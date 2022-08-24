Tyler Morton Plays Centre-Back for Blackburn in EFL Cup

Now on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Tyler Morton lined up at centre-back, presumably due to injuries, as they come back from behind to beat Mark Hughes’ Bradford City in the Carabao/EFL Cup.

Here’s what manager Jon Dahl Tomasson had to say about Morton’s performance in defence:

“I didn’t have any choice! I always say good footballer players can play anywhere. I told him yesterday, and he was up for the challenges, good players can play anywhere. Cruyff always said put the best 11 players on the pitch, and it doesn’t matter where they play.”

Jürgen Klopp had spoken of the Liverpool FC midfielder’s development in the preseason, mentioning that they would be looking at him as more of an eight - a box-to-box midfielder instead of a six, a deep-lying defensive midfielder. Good to know then that young Tyler can put a shift in at centre-back if necessary.